Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash in west Edmonton

Edmonton police have laid drunk-driving and other charges against the 39-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 that collided head-on with a Dodge Caravan on a one-way road, resulting in the death of a 75-year-old man.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the F-150 driver was charged Tuesday with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving over 80 mg/100 ml causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving over 80 mg/100 ml causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to attend court next on Aug. 21.

Around 6:18 p.m. on May 27, police were called to 100th Avenue at 167th Street on the report of a head-on collision.

It was reported that a 2018 Ford F-150 was westbound on the eastbound-only section of 100th Avenue near 167th Street when it collided with a 2017 Dodge Caravan travelling east.

The 75-year-old driver of the Caravan died at the scene.

A 69-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and three-year-old boy who were also in the Caravan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the F-150 was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

In their initial news release on the crash, police said speed and alcohol were believed to have been factors.