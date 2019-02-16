Driver charged in Whitemud Drive crash that left woman seriously injured

Edmonton police have charged a 49-year-old driver after a Feb. 16 crash that left a 31-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The driver was charged March 9 with careless driving and driving at an unreasonable rate of speed, police said in a news release Tuesday. He is expected to appear in court on April 26.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 16, a Saturday, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Whitemud Drive westbound and Fox Drive.

It was reported that a blue Lexus RX350 travelling west on Whitemud Drive near the Fox Drive exit lost control and struck the centre barrier between the Whitemud's westbound and eastbound lanes.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Lexus got out of her vehicle and was talking to another motorist who had stopped to help her when a black Dodge Nitro travelling west on Whitemud Drive slid into her and came to a stop in the far right lane of the roadway.

Emergency medical services transported the woman to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital, police said.

The 49-year-old man driving the Nitro was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

Police said they believe speed and vehicle maintenance were factors in the crash. Impairment was not considered a factor.