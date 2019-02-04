Driver, 23, charged in fatal hit and run in northwest Edmonton

A 23-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and careless driving in connection with the death of a pedestrian in northwest Edmonton last November.

On Nov. 28, 2018, a 38-year-old woman was crossing 127th Street near 127th Avenue when she was hit by a black Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla remained on scene.

But while the woman was lying on the road injured, a second car struck her.

The second car left the scene. The woman died of her injuries a short time later.

The driver is expected to appear in court on March 5.

The woman was Edmonton's 20th traffic fatality of 2018.