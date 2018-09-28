Driver, 73, charged in Edmonton pedestrian crash that killed woman

Edmonton police investigating the death last week of a female pedestrian have charged a 73-year-old motorist with careless driving.

The man is expected to appear in court Nov. 21, police said in a news release Friday.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers were called to the area of 66th Street and 137th Avenue.

They found an unresponsive woman who had been struck by a Dodge Ram pickup.

The 23-year-old woman was treated by EMS but died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man, was leaving a gas station on the west side of the 66th Street and 137th Avenue intersection.

The driver was trying to turn right onto 66th Street when he hit the woman, who was walking north on the sidewalk.

Police said they believe the driver hit the woman while he was looking north and trying to merge into southbound traffic.