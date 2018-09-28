Skip to Main Content
Driver, 73, charged in Edmonton pedestrian crash that killed woman
Edmonton police investigating the death of a 23-year-old female pedestrian have charged a 73-year-old motorist with careless driving.

Woman on sidewalk hit by pickup leaving gas station on Sept. 18

CBC News ·
Police officers check over a red truck. (CBC)

The man is expected to appear in court Nov. 21, police said in a news release Friday.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers were called to the area of 66th Street and 137th Avenue.

They found an unresponsive woman who had been struck by a Dodge Ram pickup.

The 23-year-old woman was treated by EMS but died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man, was leaving a gas station on the west side of the 66th Street  and 137th Avenue intersection.

The driver was trying to turn right onto 66th Street when he hit the woman, who was walking north on the sidewalk.

Police said they believe the driver hit the woman while he was looking north and trying to merge into southbound traffic.

