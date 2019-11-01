Driver, 39, dies in head-on highway crash near Lac La Biche
RCMP in Lac La Biche say a 39-year-old man from Boyle, Alta., died early Friday in a head-on collision between a car and a semi truck.
The collision occurred around 1 a.m. Friday on Highway 55 near Highway 663, RCMP said in a news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed the westbound car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound semi truck.
The car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn't hurt.
Traffic was re-routed for several hours while the RCMP investigated.
Police said they won't release the dead driver's name.
Lac La Biche is 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.