Driver, 24, dies in highway crash southeast of Edmonton

A 24-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a crash between a car and a truck towing a trailer on Highway 616, about 25 kilometres northeast of Millet, Alta.

Leduc RCMP responded at 7:40 a.m. to the collision on Highway 616 near Range Road 225, police said in a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed the car was westbound on the highway and the truck was eastbound.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene. Neither occupant of the truck was injured.

Traffic was re-routed for several hours while police investigated.

Millet is about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.