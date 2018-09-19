Driver, 18, killed in highway crash near Rimbey

An 18-year-old Rimbey man died Wednesday morning after rolling his vehicle on a central Alberta highway.

The driver veered off the road and rolled his vehicle around 5 a.m. on Highway 53 near the intersection of Range Road 40, police said in a news release.

The driver died on scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are not releasing the driver's name.

The highway was reduced to one lane for a couple hours after the crash but traffic in the area has since returned to normal.