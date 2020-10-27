No remedy in sight for Wood Buffalo homeowners plagued by sliding hill

A sliding hill near Fort McMurray has plagued 10 homeowners for years and residents are becoming less hopeful the municipality will help in their plight.

Ten hillside residents in Draper, a community 12 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, have struggled with the unstable hill for over decade. They say it threatens their property, with at least two homeowners moving out because of safety concerns.

Gene Hunt left in October 2020.

He paid $17,000 for an engineering report to see what needed to be done to make the hill safe.

The report indicated it would cost hundreds of thousands to stabilize the hill, and it still wouldn't be enough to make it safe.

Administration presented to Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo council on Tuesday, indicating plans to monitor the hill instability. But no further plans for buyouts or mitigation were presented.

The municipality says it's not liable for home or infrastructure damage because of the hill.

Hunt said he expects "absolutely nothing" to come out of the monitoring.

"I think the municipality pretty much told us … there's nothing they're going to be doing for the Draper residents on the hill."

At Tuesday's council meeting, Brad McMurdo, director of planning and development, said the municipality hired Stantec to investigate the ability to deliver rural water and sewer to the community.

Susan Smith's porch is tilting. (Submitted by Susan Smith)

McMurdo said homeowners caused some of the hill instability.

"Observations from an analysis identified that all properties removed trees well beyond the limits of construction. Driveways were constructed leading to other parts of the property."

As well, the mitigation measures homeowners have taken, like retaining walls, have failed or are showing signs of failure.

Some of the efforts include lock blocks, which add weight and pressure to the hill, McMurdo said.

"They are simply delaying the failure that's occurring," he said.

The municipality has previously done three geotechnical reports on the hill in 1999, 2007, and 2020.

After the April 2020 flood, council considered buying out the homes, but ultimately voted against it.

Mayor Don Scott consulted the municipality's legal team, asking if it's unusual to buy out properties.

"Municipal councils have great scope to do things that they wish to do, but it would be unusual for a municipality to step in in these kind of circumstances," said Chris Davis, director of legal services for the municipality.

Susan Smith's garage is detaching from her home. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Coun. Keith McGrath said if the municipality took responsibility for every slope that was slipping in the community "we might as well shut 'er down and move on."

"Slopes in Alberta are a problem," said McGrath. "We couldn't take ownership of every slope."

McGrath said there's been a sense that the municipality will "be in there to correct some of the landscapes and I don't think that's possible."

Coun. Sheila Lalonde said she's still working on bringing forward a motion to help residents.

"If nothing else, we should be helping mitigate," she said.

Lalonde has visited some of the properties.

"I can't even imagine having the ground … near my house falling down," said Lalonde. "It's so terrifying and so frustrating because … they have, right now, very few options."

But Lalonde said the residents are "not forgotten."

Susan Smith, whose garage detached from her home because of the sliding land, said she'll be lucky to keep living in her home past the spring.

Susan Smith has been watching her garage separate in the middle for years. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"They're going to keep pushing people so far into financial ruin that they're not going to have to buy us out. People are just going to start walking away from their homes," she said.

Smith said she isn't deterred by the recent council presentation, and she's going to continue to ask the municipality for assistance. She is also suing the municipality over the issue.

The state of Smith's home is deteriorating rapidly. She said the shipping container holding the home's water needs to be dug out every week because it's sinking into the ground.

"I think I'm in a state of anger 24/7 at how poorly this has been handled."

The municipality will start monitoring the slope this Spring.