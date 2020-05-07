Dr. Mark Joffe takes your COVID-19 questions
Dr. Mark Joffe, an Alberta Health Services vice-president and medical director for northern Alberta, will answer questions today from CBC Edmonton viewers in a live event hosted by Edmonton News at 6 host Nancy Carlson.
Watch and learn as Nancy Carlson asks about your questions and concerns
The event starts at 11 a.m. Submit your questions using the comments section at the bottom of this story.
You can watch it live here.
