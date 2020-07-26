Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates COVID-19 as classes resume in Alberta
The news conference will be carried live here
Alberta's chief medical officer of health will report the number of cases of COVID-19 recorded over the weekend this afternoon, as well as update efforts to protect students and others during the pandemic.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak to Albertans at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be carried here live.
In her last update on Thursday, Hinshaw said returning tens of thousands of Alberta students back to school this week is the right step.
"I think there is no one perfect way to go back to school," Hinshaw said.
"And I am convinced that it is critical to help our children get back into school in person, and to work on balancing the risks of COVID-19 with the risks of all of the other things that our children face — the risks of not being in school, for example."
Hinshaw also reported Thursday the province had 1,158 active cases of COVID-19, with the total number of deaths due to the disease at 237.
Across the province, 49 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including seven who are in ICU beds.
The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Thursday was:
- Edmonton zone: 589
- Calgary zone: 375
- North zone: 148
- Central zone: 25
- South zone: 18
- Unknown: three
