Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates Albertans on COVID-19
Alberta reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the province's tally to 1,415 active cases. To date, 242 people in Alberta have died from the disease.
Alberta currently has 1,415 active cases and has reported 242 deaths
Across the province, 46 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including nine in ICU beds.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is updating Albertans on COVID-19.
Hinshaw's news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be shown here live.
The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Thursday was:
- Calgary zone: 639, up from 632 Wednesday
- Edmonton zone: 527 down from 538 Wednesday
- North zone: 174, up from 167
- Central zone: 36, up from 32
- South zone: 35, up from 31
- Unknown: four
