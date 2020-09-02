Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates Albertans on COVID-19

Alberta reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the province's tally to 1,415 active cases. To date, 242 people in Alberta have died from the disease.

Across the province, 46 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including nine in ICU beds.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is updating Albertans on COVID-19.

Hinshaw's news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be shown here live.

The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Thursday was: