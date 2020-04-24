Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates Albertans Friday on COVID-19

​With Albertans looking ahead to the long weekend, the first of a​ short outdoor season, and ​as ​restaurants and shops open up across​ large swaths of​ the province​, ​ ​Dr. Deena Hinshaw is encouraging ​A​lbertans to enjoy themselves but remain vigilant​.​

"We will need to support each others' health and safety by practising physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and other measures​," Alberta's chief medical officer of health said Thursday​.​ "This will not change and this is our new normal."

Hinshaw is hoping Albertans can limit the number of new COVID-19 cases as the province initiates the first stage of its relaunch plan, allowing retail stores, restaurants, hair salons, museums, daycares and day camps to open, with some restrictions in Calgary and Brooks.​

"The more that we all together can follow the advice, can keep distant, can wear masks and wash our hands, the less likely we will see a sudden spike and increase in cases," Hinshaw said.

Alberta reported 50 new cases of the disease Thursday.

​While there are 1,131 active cases in the province, 5,205 people have recovered.

Hinshaw will host her COVID-19 news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT Friday, the final one until next week.

Updates on numbers will be provided daily in online reports throughout the long weekend.