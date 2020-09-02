Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates Alberta on COVID-19 pandemic
For more than six months, Albertans have been watching the COVID-19 numbers climb.
Latest numbers show 1,692 active cases in Alberta, highest number since early May
An illness that for weeks shut down much of the economy has now infected 14,846 people in Alberta, about 3.3 people for every 1,000.
It has killed 247, most of them elderly.
In the battle to slow the spread, the province has conducted more than one million tests.
The latest numbers released by the province reported 1,692 active cases in Alberta, the highest number since early May.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide another update on Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
