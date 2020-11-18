Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans today on COVID-19

Albertans are now one week into the latest round of restrictions aimed at bending the growth curve of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Last Friday, Premier Jason Kenney ordered junior and senior high schools to close, barred indoor social gatherings and capped capacity for businesses.

Next week Albertans will find out what effects those measures are having on the virus, which is spreading faster in Alberta than anywhere else in the country.

It was the second set of restrictions issued by the premier in November.

Three weeks ago, Kenney suspended indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities, and reduced operating hours for restaurants, bars and pubs in cities.

But the curve didn't bend and the virus has continued to surge since, setting records almost daily as it tightens its grip on the province.

Yesterday Alberta reported a one-day record of 1,854 new cases, which lifted the active case count to a record 17,743. More people than ever, 511, were in hospital and a record number of them, 97, were in ICU beds.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests reported Thursday was a record-shattering 9.5 per cent.

The province's contact-tracing system is struggling against demand. Alberta's government continues to resist calls to adopt the federal contact-notification app or order a province-wide mask law.

It is also continuing to spurn calls by physicians for a two-week lockdown, or "circuit-breaker," to drop the effective reproduction number and allow contact tracing to catch up.

This week, the province acknowledged it is preparing for the worst. Alberta has asked the federal government for two field hospitals, and the Red Cross for two more.

Alberta hospitals are preparing to double-bunk critically ill patients, revamp operating and recovery rooms and reassign staff to treat an expected surge of COVID-19 patients destined for intensive care units.

Alberta Health Services has asked hospitals in Calgary to begin rationing oxygen.

Today, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans for the final time this week on the pandemic.

Her news conference begins at 3:30 p.m. MT and you can watch it here live.