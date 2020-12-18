Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on the spread of COVID-19 in the province

With the reported community transmission of a faster-spreading coronavirus variant, Alberta's top doctor warned this week that the province should be wary of premature calls to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

"The rise of new variants in Alberta and around the world also makes it vital that we not move too quickly, which could have dire consequences for our health system and our health," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday.

A supply shortage has slowed vaccine rollouts in Alberta and across Canada. No doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to be delivered this week, and there will be a delivery cutback next week too as the company retools a production facility in Europe.

To date, 99,814 Albertans have received the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, with about 10,000 of them having received both required doses.

While the number of new and active cases continue to drop — a total of 8,652 active cases as of Tuesday, the lowest total seen since Nov. 12 — the number of Albertans in hospital remains high.

As of Tuesday, there were 626 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 108 patients in intensive care units.

So far, 1,587 people in the province have died from the disease.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.