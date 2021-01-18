Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on Monday afternoon about COVID-19

As the province awaits its next vaccine shipment, the province continues to see declining rates of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Alberta had 12,234 active cases of COVID-19, with 738 people in hospital, 123 of whom are in intensive care. To date, 1,436 Albertans have died from the illness.

In light of the declining rates Alberta is easing some public health restrictions starting today, allowing hair salons, barbershops, esthetics, manicure and pedicure businesses, reflexology, piercing and tattoo shops, and other personal and wellness services to reopen by appointment only.

But not everything is going as hoped in the fight against COVID-19.

In a Monday morning news conference, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the province's ability to issue vaccines will have outstripped supply by early Tuesday at the latest.

The next shipment of the vaccine isn't expected until later in the week, Kenney said.

So far, almost 90,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province and first-dose vaccinations have wrapped up at all 357 long-term care and designated supported living facilities in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on vaccines, infection rates and the loosening of restrictions when she hosts her news conference Monday afternoon.

You can watch it here live at 3:30 p.m.