Alberta reports 1,227 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Alberta reported 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths Friday.

Today is the final day of in-school classes for junior and senior high students in Alberta, and the waiting has begun to see what impact the government's new measures will have, if any, on the COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

For the next three weeks, Grade 7 to 12 classrooms will remain empty. Indoor social gatherings are banned, outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and access to some businesses will be restricted, while masks will be mandatory at indoor workplaces in Edmonton and Calgary.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says it will be 10 to 14 days before we see if the new measures can dent surging COVID-19 case numbers.

Until then, the numbers seem destined to soar as they have through November. On Thursday, the number of active cases in Alberta broke 14,000 while the number of dead broke 500.

Public health critics and the most vocal of the province's doctors fear the government waited too long to act.

They point to the number of people in hospital and in ICU, which Hinshaw herself sees as key metrics in the battle.

Almost everyday those numbers set new records. On Thursday, there were 383 people in hospital, 71 of them in ICU.

Critics also claim the restrictions do not go far enough, saying if we have to wait 10 days to know for sure, it may be too late to get the disease under control.

Hinshaw will speak further about the impact of COVID-19 on the province at 3:30 p.m. MT today.

You can watch it here live.