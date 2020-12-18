Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 response

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update the province's efforts to vaccinate at-risk groups while keeping an eye on three variant strains of the COVID-19 virus now in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference will begin at 4 p.m. MT and can be watched here live.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced the next phases of the vaccination plan which will see more than a million people inoculated in less than three months.

This week, Albertans born in 1957 or earlier are eligible to book an appointment for a vaccine under Phase 2A of the rollout, along with First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born before or during 1971.

The province has announced plans for Phase 2B of the vaccine rollout, expected to begin in April and affecting about 660,000 Albertans who have one of the underlying health problems detailed on an extensive list of medical concerns.

Phase 2C will include about 400,000 health-care professionals such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and health support staff, as well as designated support persons for those living in continuing care or congregate-living spaces like prisons.

So far, 368,124 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.

In April, community physicians will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine, the province said in a news release Tuesday. About 1,100 physicians in 185 clinics will create additional capacity for 14,000 daily doses, as supply allows.

The province has recorded 985 variant cases of COVID-19; almost all being the strain first identified in the U.K. Sixteen are the strain first identified in South Africa, while two are the strain first recorded in Brazil.