Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19 in the province Thursday afternoon.
Watch the news conference here at 3:30 p.m. MT
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19 in the province Thursday afternoon.
The news conference starts at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen live here.
Alberta confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the province with 538 active cases.
To date 7,134 Albertans have recovered from the disease while 153 have died.
As of Wednesday, 36 people were in hospital, including seven in intensive care.
Here's how the active cases in the province break down by zone:
- Edmonton zone: 250
- Calgary zone: 219
- North zone: 40
- South zone: 23
- Central zone: 2
- Unknown: 4
To date, the province has completed 409,352 swab tests for COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.