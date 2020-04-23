Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19 in the province Thursday afternoon.

The news conference starts at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen live here.

Alberta confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the province with 538 active cases.

To date 7,134 Albertans have recovered from the disease while 153 have died.

As of Wednesday, 36 people were in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Here's how the active cases in the province break down by zone:

Edmonton zone: 250

Calgary zone: 219

North zone: 40

South zone: 23

Central zone: 2

Unknown: 4

To date, the province has completed 409,352 swab tests for COVID-19.