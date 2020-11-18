Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 as rates climb

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will hold a news conference Friday, a day after new active cases of COVID-19 in the province topped 1,100.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. local time. You can watch it here live.

The province set another COVID-19 record on Thursday with 1,105 new cases of the illness, the most ever reported in a single day.

It was only the second time that Alberta reported more than 1,000 cases in a day. The first happened less than a week ago, on Saturday, Nov. 14, when the province announced 1,026 cases.

To date, the deaths of 451 people in Alberta have been attributed to the disease.

Across the province, there are 10,382 actives cases. Of those, 284 people are being treated in hospital, of which 61 are in intensive care units.

Trudeau urges Albertans to use federal app

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Albertans to download the federal COVID-19 notification app, despite the fact Alberta and B.C. governments haven't signed on.

"I'm still hopeful that the two health systems will give you that one-time code, which will allow diagnoses in those provinces to be plugged into this system," Trudeau said.

He said that more than 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the free federal COVID-19 app.

As of Nov. 16, 268,064 Albertans had downloaded the province's ABTrace Together app.

But Trudeau stressed that even without the two western provinces adopting the federal app, there is still value for residents to download it.

"If you're in Alberta and you come into contact inadvertently with someone who then goes home to Saskatchewan and gets tested positive, you'll be alerted that you should maybe get yourself checked," he said.

"It can work even if your health system isn't yet on board."