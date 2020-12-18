Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19
News conference will be livestreamed here starting at 3:30 p.m. MT
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the province's response to COVID-19 for the final time this week Thursday afternoon.
You can watch the news conference here live starting at 3:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Alberta reported 479 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 4,918.
Of the new cases, 50 involved the highly-infectious B117 variant of the virus, which now accounts for 11 per cent of all active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
To date, 1,097 cases involving variants of concern have been identified. Of those, 548 people have recovered and 14 have died.
Earlier this week, Hinshaw described Alberta's response to COVID-19 as a race between the variants strains and vaccinations.
About 397,500 doses of vaccines have been administered in the province so far.
