Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the province's response to COVID-19 for the final time this week Thursday afternoon.

You can watch the news conference here live starting at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 479 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 4,918.

Of the new cases, 50 involved the highly-infectious B117 variant of the virus, which now accounts for 11 per cent of all active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

To date, 1,097 cases involving variants of concern have been identified. Of those, 548 people have recovered and 14 have died.

Earlier this week, Hinshaw described Alberta's response to COVID-19 as a race between the variants strains and vaccinations.

About 397,500 doses of vaccines have been administered in the province so far.