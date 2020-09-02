Skip to Main Content
Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19
It's been seven months since Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in Alberta in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News conference will be livestreamed here starting at 3:30 p.m. MT

Seven months ago, Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in the province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, public health restrictions seemed to have had an effect, helping Albertans limit the spread of the virus and flatten the curve — enough so that the province began easing restrictions in June and initiating a "relaunch" of the economy.

So far Alberta has avoided the second surge other jurisdictions around the world are experiencing, but case numbers in Alberta are creeping up, especially in the Edmonton zone.

It's likely too early to tell if requests by health officials for those in the capital region to limit their contacts and wear masks more often have had any effect.

But it's one of the issues Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will likely address Friday when she updates the province on the COVID-19 situation.

Her news conference starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.

