Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19
News conference will be livestreamed here starting at 3:30 p.m. MT
Seven months ago, Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in the province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, public health restrictions seemed to have had an effect, helping Albertans limit the spread of the virus and flatten the curve — enough so that the province began easing restrictions in June and initiating a "relaunch" of the economy.
So far Alberta has avoided the second surge other jurisdictions around the world are experiencing, but case numbers in Alberta are creeping up, especially in the Edmonton zone.
It's likely too early to tell if requests by health officials for those in the capital region to limit their contacts and wear masks more often have had any effect.
But it's one of the issues Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will likely address Friday when she updates the province on the COVID-19 situation.
Her news conference starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.