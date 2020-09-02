Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

The province's chief medical officer of health will tell Albertans this afternoon about the number of new and active cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a news conferences at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

You can watch it live here.

At last count on Friday the province had 1,558 active cases of COVID-19 and had recorded 272 deaths.

There were 64 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Friday was:

Edmonton zone: 835 cases.

Calgary zone: 568 cases.

North zone: 104 cases.

South zone: 31 cases.

Central zone: 19 cases.

Unknown: one case.

There were 56 outbreaks in Alberta schools as of Friday. Seven schools with five or more cases were under watches.

On the weekend, outbreaks were reported at remand centres in Edmonton and Calgary, and at an Edmonton warehouse for HelloFresh, a subscription-based meal-delivery service.

The Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre has a new outbreak, not long after an earlier outbreak that resulted in 34 deaths was declared over.

At Calgary's Foothills hospital, seven units now have reported outbreaks with 36 patients and 31 health-care workers having tested positive.