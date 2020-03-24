Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update to Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday at a news conference starting at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it live here.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 113 new cases and five more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died of the disease in Alberta to 253.

Among the most recent deaths was a man in his 20s from the Edmonton zone, only the second person that young to have died since the pandemic began six months ago.

There were 1,494 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, including 594 in the Calgary zone and 596 in the Edmonton zone.

As of Thursday, and 13,557 people in Alberta had recovered from the illness.

Across the province Thursday, 43 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness Thursday, including seven in ICU beds.

Alberta has completed more than one million tests for COVID-19 on more than 838,000 people.

On Thursday, Hinshaw said Albertans can now get their test results by text messages or through an auto-dialler phone system.

And she said that a study of more than 23,000 test samples, originally collected for other respiratory illnesses in the three months starting Dec. 1, 2019, uncovered only one "retrospective" case of the COVID-19.

The sample was from a person who had returned from travel in the United States. It was collected 10 days before Alberta reported its first COVID-19 illness on March 5.

"In my opinion, having just that single case really validates our approach," Hinshaw said.