Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19 Thursday.

Hinshaw's news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be shown here live.

Alberta reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday, bringing the province's tally to 1,403 active cases. To date, 242 people in Alberta have died from the disease.

Across the province, 50 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including nine in ICU beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Wednesday was: