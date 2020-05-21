Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update the province on the state of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference here live at 3:30 p.m.

The number of active cases in the province has been inching up over recent days and now stands at 542.

Edmonton is now outpacing Calgary with 226 cases in the capital city, compared to 21 in Calgary.

The city's northeast region is now under a watch designation as it has more than 10 active cases and has surpassed 50 active cases per 100,00 people.

The watch went into effect Monday. The region has 45 active cases and an active case rate of 50.6.

The designation means the province is monitoring the risk and discussing with local government the possible need for additional health measures.

More than 7,000 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths now stands at 153. Thirty-two people are in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

Around 400,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed by provincial labs.