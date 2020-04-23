Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

CBC will carry the news conference live starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

You can watch it here.

So far, 114 Albertans have died from the disease, with the province reporting 6,017 total cases as of Thursday.

Of those cases, the number of people listed as recovered was 3,809 as of Thursday, well above the 2.094 active cases.

One week ago, as part of the province's plan to ease restrictions, Hinshaw introduced a contact-tracing app called ABTraceTogether.

So far 140,000 people have downloaded the mobile app. It uses Bluetooth technology to help contact tracers track cases and warn people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Friday's news conference is the final one of the week as no media availabilities are scheduled on Saturday or Sunday. Weekend updates will be provided through online reports and news releases.