Alberta reports 479 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths

Alberta reported 479 new cases of COVID-19, 50 involving variants of the virus, and four more deaths on Wednesday.

About 397,000 doses of vaccines have been administered so far, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference.

This week, Albertans born in 1956 or earlier are eligible to book an appointment for a vaccine under Phase 2A of the rollout, along with First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born before or during 1971.

The province reported 4,776 active cases of the disease on Tuesday, with 509 of those linked to variant cases of COVID-19. Almost all variant cases are the strain first identified in the U.K.

To date, there have been 1,047 cases identified involving variants of concern. Of those, 524 people have recovered and 14 have died.

On Tuesday, the province reported 355 new cases of COVID-19, of which 62 are related to variant strains.