Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 pandemic

With nine days remaining until the lifting of nearly all restrictions July 1, Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give an update Tuesday on COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at a news conference beginning at 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it live here.

Alberta reported 60 new cases Monday, the lowest number of new daily cases since Aug. 9 of last year, when there were 45.

Thirty-three new cases of variants of concern were identified on Sunday.

As of Sunday, Alberta had 2,003 active cases of COVID-19, including 1,443 active variant cases.

There were 214 people in hospital as of Sunday, including 56 patients in intensive care.

The province said 2,833 tests were performed on Sunday. The test positivity rate was 1.8 per cent.

As of Sunday, more than 3.8 million doses of vaccine had been administered in Alberta, with 70.7 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up having had at least one dose, and 29.2 per cent of the same group fully vaccinated with two doses.

Hinshaw was taking time off last week when Premier Jason Kenney announced that the province will move to Stage 3 of its reopening plan on July 1. Almost all COVID-19 public health restrictions will be lifted.