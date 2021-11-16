Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update about COVID-19 in Alberta
News conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans about the state of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon, her first in-person update in a week.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.
There are currently 5,828 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. As of Monday, there were 519 people in hospital, including 100 in intensive care units.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals account for about three-quarters of those sick enough to require hospital care.
The R-value —the average number of COVID-19 people infected by each diagnosed case — was 0.92 (confidence interval of 0.89-0.96) for the province as a whole during the first half of November. This is a slight increase from the end of October.
An R-value above 1 means transmission is growing.
Hinshaw recently commented on worsening weather leading to indoor gatherings, encouraging people to be mindful of current restrictions.
For indoor private social gatherings, that means a limit of two households up to a maximum of 10 vaccine-eligible, vaccinated people and no restrictions on children under 12.
Private social gatherings are not permitted for vaccine-eligible people who are unvaccinated.
A total of 3,188 Albertans have died of the disease since the pandemic began.
