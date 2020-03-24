Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update to Albertans this afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference this afternoon.

Hinshaw will be joined by other officials, a news advisory said.

At a news conference on Thursday, Hinshaw announced that Alberta will scale back on asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 because of the coming fall flu season.

"From a public health perspective, we are facing a significant challenge over the coming months," Hinshaw said. "COVID-19 is still here and is not going anywhere. At the same time, influenza season will soon begin.

"In addition to potentially contracting COVID-19, Albertans will have a greater chance of catching a cold or flu, which have very similar symptoms to COVID-19. More people with symptoms means that we will see more people needing to be tested. Our labs need to support cases of both COVID-19 and influenza."

On Thursday, there were 1,483 active cases in Alberta. No additional deaths were reported.

Across Alberta, 41 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness, including eight in ICU beds.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in early March, Alberta has reported 16,274 cases of COVID-19. Of that total, 1,483 cases were listed as active on Thursday, and 14,537 were listed as recovered.

As of Thursday, 254 people had died from the illness.