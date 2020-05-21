Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give Albertans update on COVID-19 today

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide her latest update on COVID-19 in the province this afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference will start at 3:30 p.m. MT.

At a news briefing Thursday, Hinshaw said new restrictions brought in this week serve as a warning to Albertans about how serious the pandemic has become.

The health system "is in trouble and we need to work together to save it," Hinshaw said.

Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday announced sweeping new restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province. The restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks.

A provincewide mask mandate went into effect on Tuesday, as did a ban on all private and public social gatherings.

At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, more new restrictions go into effect:

Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes. In-person service will not be permitted. Only takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services will be permitted.

Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs.

Recreational facilities such as fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas.

Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks.

Businesses offering personal and wellness services such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.

As of Thursday, Alberta had 20,163 active cases of COVID-19, down 36 from the day before.

Across the province, 682 people were being treated in hospitals for the disease, including 124 in intensive care.

Another 13 deaths were reported to the province, bringing the total to 666.