Dr. Deena Hinshaw to address surging COVID-19 case numbers in Edmonton zone

For the last two days, Alberta's capital region has been setting new records for active cases of COVID-19.

The Edmonton zone reported 1,063 cases on Tuesday followed by 1,081 cases Wednesday, representing more than half of all the cases in the province.

Worried city administrators asked the province Wednesday to further reduce limits for gatherings, encourage more businesses to let their employees work from home, restrict non-essential travel and pare down cohort sizes.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced the province will recommend stiffer — though voluntary — measures for those living in the Edmonton zone.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to announce the measures today at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the news conference here live.

As of Wednesday, Alberta had 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 and recorded 281 deaths.

Of the 66 people in hospital, 13 were in intensive care.

Fourteen schools were on the province's watch list, meaning they have five or more cases.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Wednesday was:

Edmonton zone: 1,085 cases

Calgary zone: 620 cases

North zone: 90 cases

South zone: 78 cases

Central zone: 30 cases

Unknown: seven cases

The total number of completed COVID-19 tests was 1,456,219.