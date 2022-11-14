Dr. Deena Hinshaw out as Alberta's chief medical officer of health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is no longer Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

In a news release Monday, the provincial government announced Hinshaw will be replaced by Dr. Mark Joffe, an Alberta Health Services vice-president.

Joffe's interim term began Monday and will continue until the health minister rescinds the appointment, the news release said.

When Danielle Smith was sworn in as Alberta's premier on Oct. 11, she said she would replace Hinshaw and recruit a new team of advisers in public health who consider COVID-19 an endemic disease.

Less than five weeks later, Smith made good on part of that promise.

Hinshaw was appointed Alberta's chief medical officer of health in January 2019.

She became a familiar figure across the province through hundreds of regularly-scheduled COVID-19 updates, garnering both the adoration and ire of the public for the advice she provided to government.

Joffe sometimes joined her at the podium. The Calgary native earned his medical degree from the University of Calgary in 1982 and has had a specialty practice in infectious diseases.

His new role falls under Alberta Health.