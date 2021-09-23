Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Dr. Verna Yiu to provide update on COVID-19, Alberta's health-care system

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will provide an update Thursday afternoon about COVID-19 and measures being taken to protect the province's health-care system.

Hinshaw will be joined by Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services. The news conference begins at 3:30 p.m. MT and you can watch it live here.

Several grim milestones were reached on Wednesday when Alberta reported there were 1,040 people in hospital with the disease — the first time since the start of the pandemic that hospitalizations have exceeded 1,000 — as well reporting the youngest confirmed death from COVID-19.

The 18-year-old woman was one of 20 deaths in Alberta reported on Wednesday.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Thursday the federal government will pitch in after Alberta asked for help with airlifting COVID-19 patients, ICU-registered nurses and respiratory therapists.

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver had formally requested federal aid in a letter to Blair Tuesday.

Of those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alberta, 78.6 per cent are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. There are 230 people in intensive care beds.

As of Wednesday, there are 20,304 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.