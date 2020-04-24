Chief Medical Officer of Health to update Alberta about COVID-19
Dr. Deena Hinshaw to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her latest update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday afternoon.
The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here.
It has been seven weeks since the first case was reported in Alberta.
As of Thursday, 68 people had died and 3,720 people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
There were 72 people in hospital, 18 of them in intensive care units.
A total of 1,357 people have recovered from the illness, while laboratories in the province have performed 117,835 tests.
'This virus kills people'
At her news conferences this week, Hinshaw spoke forcefully about the importance of continuing to comply with public health orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta.
"Ultimately," she said on Tuesday, "it really is up to all of us to work together to stop the spread of the virus, to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbours, because again, this virus kills people and it will kill many more people if we don't stop it from spreading."
Hinshaw is not scheduled to hold news conferences on Saturday or Sunday.
Updates will be provided through daily online statistics and situational reports.
