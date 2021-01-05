Dr. Deena Hinshaw's first post-holiday COVID-19 news conference set for later today

Much has changed since the province's chief medical officer of health last held a news conference to update Albertans about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw last stepped in front of the microphone on Dec. 28, and since then has provide some information on her Twitter account.

Since that news conference, Premier Jason Kenney's government has become entangled in a scandal of its own making, after news emerged that a cabinet minister, the premier's chief of staff and several other MLAs travelled outside the province or the country over the holidays.

Kenney on Monday accepted the resignations of Tracy Allard as minister of municipal affairs and of his chief of staff, Jamie Huckabay.

The premier also demoted five other United Conservative Party MLAs who travelled internationally over the holidays.

On Monday, the public also learned the province had lost its first health-care worker to an illness that has now claimed of the lives of 1,142 people in Alberta.

Against that backdrop, Hinshaw is scheduled to hold her first post-holiday news conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch it here live.