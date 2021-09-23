Dr. Deena Hinshaw and AHS president to update Albertans on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, will update Albertans this afternoon on COVID-19.

Hinshaw and Yiu will speak at a news conference starting at 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it live here.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has put the province's hospital system under severe strain. Hundreds of critically-ill COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, thousands of surgeries have been cancelled and military nurses have been deployed.

On Thursday, the Canadian Red Cross said nine Red Cross medical personnel are now deployed in Alberta, with additional support arriving in the coming days and weeks. Alberta's government requested the help.

The Red Cross said it expects up to 20 of its medical personnel will work in Alberta hospitals and testing and vaccination centres, in locations including Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Wetaskiwin and Lacombe.

The Canadian Armed Forces has also deployed a contingent of nurses to Alberta.

Alberta reported 652 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in the province to 2,901.

As of Wednesday's update, 1,027 Albertans were being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 236 patients in ICU.

Of the 791 non-ICU patients, more than 73 per cent were unvaccinated or are partially vaccinated. In the ICU, 93 per cent of patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, Hinshaw said.

There were 14,218 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Wednesday.

Alberta Health said more than 85 per cent of eligible Albertans aged 12 and over have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 78 per cent a month ago.

More than 76 per cent of eligible Albertans have had two doses of vaccine.