Alberta premier, chief medical officer to update province on COVID-19 pandemic
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the province's chief medical officer of health are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here live.
Monday marks three weeks since province moved into Step 1 of reopening plan
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the province's chief medical officer of health are expected to update the province about the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon.
Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here live.
Alberta reported 301 new cases of of the illness on Sunday, with a total of 4,585 active cases across the province.
There were 250 patients being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 46 in intensive-care beds.
It has been three weeks since the province moved into Step 1 of its reopening, when restaurants and bars were permitted to reopen for indoor service.
Monday's update may include an announcement from the government about when it plans to move into Step 2.
