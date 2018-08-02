Skip to Main Content
Downtown water-main break interrupts high school diploma exams

Alberta Education says it is working to help any students whose diploma exams were interrupted by a large water-main break in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday.

275 students were writing exams when a water-main break shut down power near Jasper Avenue & 109 Street

A water-main break near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street flooded the intersection Wednesday morning. (Rod Muldaner/CBC)

Ministry spokesperson Gregory Jack says about 275 students at four separate locations were writing exams at around 11:30 a.m. when the online QuestA+ exam writing system "experienced difficulties."

"In cases where a student was unable to complete their exam, exemptions may be granted in accordance with Alberta Education's standard procedures," Jack said in an email.

"Affected students should also contact Alberta Education directly if they have questions or issues about their individual situation."

The water-main break shut down power to about 500 buildings Wednesday morning near Jasper Avenue and 109th Street. Epcor was able to restore power to most of the customers by 3 p.m.

LRT service through the Corona station was also cancelled Wednesday because tracks near the break were flooded.

