Key downtown Edmonton intersection reopens ahead of Monday commute

A busy downtown Edmonton thoroughfare is expected to reopen ahead of Monday's commute after weeks of LRT construction.

Traffic will be able to access 100th Street through the downtown core beginning Sunday night.

Valley Line southeast LRT construction has shut down the key intersection at 102nd Avenue to traffic since early June.

Dean Hueman, stakeholder relations manager for TransEd, says the reopening comes five days ahead of the consortium's earliest projections.

"We still have a lot to do on the route, but it's nice to at least announce that," he said.

The K-Days parade route is also set to takeover the street on Friday.

The north-south streets downtown will be LRT-construction free for about a month.

Construction is expected to shutdown 97th Street at 102nd Avenue on August 6, lasting until around September 2.

The construction on 97th Street was originally set to begin on July 22. Heuman said the delay is a result of preparatory work to ease traffic around Canada Place and Citadel Theatre, but that it's not expected to push back the overall project timeline.

"Our goal was to make sure we got all three of these intersections done this summer," he said.

Crews will continue to work on 102nd Avenue near City Centre Mall in the coming weeks, laying LRT track bed and doing sidewalk work, Heuman said.