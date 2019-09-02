Police release photo of suspect SUV in downtown hit-and-run

Edmonton police released a photograph Monday of the vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run which seriously injured a 73-year-old man Friday morning.

Investigators released the image of the suspect vehicle while asking for help from the public to identify the driver.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a newer model black Ford Escape SUV.

The pedestrian was crossing from the south side to the north side of Jasper Avenue at 102nd Street Around 5:50 a.m., when he was hit.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle stopped briefly at 103rd Street and Jasper Avenue before leaving the scene, heading north on 103rd Street.

As of Monday, the injured man remained in hospital, police said.

Officers would also like to speak with the driver of a white four-door sedan that was reportedly travelling west on Jasper Avenue and stopped for the pedestrian just before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.