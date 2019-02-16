Downtown Edmonton intersection back to normal following water main break
The intersection reopened to traffic at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday
There are clumps of ice on the sidewalks and median but otherwise, things were back to normal Saturday morning at a busy downtown intersection where a water main burst Friday night.
According to an Epcor spokesperson, the break in the area of 109th Street and 104th Avenue was isolated at about 4 a.m. Saturday. The water main broke at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday, causing torrents of water to gush into the intersection.
Crews will be continuing to work on repairs today, but the roads have been cleared and the intersection reopened to traffic at about 8:40 a.m., a city spokesperson told CBC News.
Transit in the area is also back to normal operations.
Epcor's Krista Grovestine said the cause hasn't been determined but it is likely due to the cold weather and shifting water mains. Water main breaks are common during the winter.
Last summer, there was a major water main break a few blocks away, at Jasper Avenue and 109th Street. The break flooded the intersection but also caused a power outage affecting nearly 500 customers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.