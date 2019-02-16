Downtown Edmonton intersection back to normal following water main break

There are clumps of ice on the sidewalks and median but otherwise, things were back to normal Saturday morning at a busy downtown intersection where a water main burst Friday night.

According to an Epcor spokesperson, the break in the area of 109th Street and 104th Avenue was isolated at about 4 a.m. Saturday. The water main broke at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday, causing torrents of water to gush into the intersection.

Crews will be continuing to work on repairs today, but the roads have been cleared and the intersection reopened to traffic at about 8:40 a.m., a city spokesperson told CBC News.

Transit in the area is also back to normal operations.

Epcor's Krista Grovestine said the cause hasn't been determined but it is likely due to the cold weather and shifting water mains. Water main breaks are common during the winter.

A water main break on 109th Street caused flooding Friday evening in downtown Edmonton. (Steve Rockarts)

Last summer, there was a major water main break a few blocks away, at Jasper Avenue and 109th Street. The break flooded the intersection but also caused a power outage affecting nearly 500 customers.