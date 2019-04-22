Skip to Main Content
Crews battle fire at abandoned home in downtown Edmonton
Edmonton

The cause of a Monday morning fire inside an abandoned home in downtown Edmonton remains under investigation.

Home was unoccupied when fire began, fire spokesperson says

CBC News ·
Fire crews were called to the downtown Edmonton home around 4:30 a.m. Monday. (Randy McDonald/CBC)

Crews were called to the home in the area of 103rd Street and 98th Avenue around 4:30 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Kristie Bland told CBC News. 

When crews arrived seven minutes later, the fire was "fully involved," Bland said.

As of 6 a.m., six crews remained on scene working to bring the fire under control, Bland said. 

Firefighters could be seen dousing the two-storey home with water as black smoke spewed from the roof. 

The home was unoccupied, Bland said. There have been no reports of injuries, she said.  

