Crews battle fire at abandoned home in downtown Edmonton

The cause of a Monday morning fire inside an abandoned home in downtown Edmonton remains under investigation.

Crews were called to the home in the area of 103rd Street and 98th Avenue around 4:30 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Kristie Bland told CBC News.

When crews arrived seven minutes later, the fire was "fully involved," Bland said.

As of 6 a.m., six crews remained on scene working to bring the fire under control, Bland said.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the two-storey home with water as black smoke spewed from the roof.

The home was unoccupied, Bland said. There have been no reports of injuries, she said.