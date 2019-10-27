'We're open and awestruck': Downtown indoor market finally opens

The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market debuted in its permanent, indoor home on Saturday.

After months of delays, vendors welcomed shoppers to stalls inside the historic GWG building on 97th Street and 103rd Avenue.

We're open and awestruck. Absolutely wonderful. It's better than I ever expected," said market board member Sherry Horvath.

Initially meant to open in the spring, renovations didn't wrap up until autumn.

An attempt to hold a grand opening earlier this month was stymied when the city paused last minute renovations over permitting issues.

The Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market debuted in its new home in the historic GWG building on Saturday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Horvath said the market's opening Saturday wasn't confirmed until after 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. Despite the last minute notice, market organizers were happy with the crowds and the positive reception on the first day.

"Everybody that walks in the door loves it," she said.

The light-filled building features tall windows and hardwood floors, and has retained many of its historic features.

Though the market has had a temporary winter home in city hall, it is best known for its summer location on 104th Street, where it existed for 15 years.

While the street location was beloved by market lovers, the market's new home shelters vendors and their customers from unpleasant weather.

The market will be open every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.