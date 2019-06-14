Downtown bus detours revised in effort to reduce traffic congestion

One week into a planned six-week total closure of 100th Street downtown, the City of Edmonton has announced new transit detours designed to ease traffic congestion.

Starting June 10, 22 bus routes were detoured from 100th Street to 101st Street to allow for construction of Valley Line LRT tracks at 100th Street and 102nd Avenue. The intersection is closed until late July.

Moving all 22 routes onto 101st Street created congestion problems, city spokesperson Tarra Kongsrude said Friday.

Starting Monday, downtown detours for nine of the routes are being modified so that buses travel on 97th Street between Jasper Avenue and 104th Avenue.

The affected routes are 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 68, 69, 72 and 90.

Bus routes 7, 8, 15, 52, 70, 81, 82, 85, 87, 112, 512, 856 and 965 will continue with the original detour plan, using 101st Street between Jasper Avenue and 104th Avenue.

"We heard from customers and traffic and from our operators that it was taking a very long time to get out of the downtown core, and of course we want to facilitate people getting home quickly, so we had to sit down and re-look at our options," Kongsrude said.

"Normally when we put in a detour it takes three or four days and the traffic adjusts to that, but we were finding that it wasn't adjusting so we went to our second option."

Updated orange and white detour notices will be installed on posts next to closed bus stops and new temporary stops in advance of the detours. ETS staff will be at bus stops on 100th Street and 97th Street next week to help passengers find their new temporary stops.

The detours are expected to last until July 20, when construction of the LRT tracks at 100th Street and 102nd Avenue is complete.

