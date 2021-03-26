Downtown art installations part of 'percolating' Edmonton scene, artist says

Large white humanoids and rabbits are a couple of sights that have popped up in downtown Edmonton this month as part of a new series of art installations.

On Thursday night, Wâpos opened at Amiskwaskahegan, or Beaver Hills House Park, as the newest instalment of the Downtown Spark series. The exhibit features six 12-foot-tall illuminated rabbit sculptures, with about 40 smaller rabbits along a path and nestled around the park.

Wâpos, a Cree word for rabbit, was created by Jason Carter, a contemporary local artist from Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, and Bridget Ryan, a local artist and actor.

Carter said they were inspired by hares found in Edmonton. To Carter, when you see one of them, it's an affirmation that you're on the right path and a sign of good luck.

"The rabbit itself is this character that is able to pivot and when it's presented within these different environments, it's able to adapt and change," Carter said.

"I think that's what we've all had to do over the course of this year, is pivot and change with the times."

The instalment is made to be immersive, but is also only allowing 18 people inside at a time, to keep crowds staggered and prevent COVID-19 spread.

It also includes sound loops emulating birds like robins and chickadees coming to Edmonton during the spring.

Wâpos includes the story of Little and Small, two characters who feel overwhelmed by the world. It's intended to be a positive reflection of what those two characters learn from wâpos on this path, and to tell people who participate in the instalment to keep a keen eye on their past and ahead to their future.

"It's just a reminder that we need to keep moving forward and we will get through this," Ryan said.

Wâpos is a new art installation in Edmonton that's part of the Downtown Spark series. (Submitted by Explore Edmonton)

Free registration and tickets to Wâpos are available on Explore Edmonton's website. Their work can also be found in the Carter-Ryan Galleries in Canmore and Banff.

The instalment follows an earlier Downtown Spark event where massive inflated 'humanoids' started popping up around downtown Edmonton beginning earlier this month. Inspiration for the inflated humanoids came from the 1973 film Fantastic Planet.

Large white humanoids were inflated in Edmonton's Churchill Square earlier this month, as another art installation in the Downtown Spark series. (Jame McCannel/CBC News)

Downtown Spark was organized by Explore Edmonton along with the city, the Edmonton Arts Council and the Downtown Business Association. Organizers hope the installations will have a positive effect on supporting downtown businesses during the pandemic by making the area more vibrant.

The series is set to continue throughout the spring with more art and food events.

The work is also part of a larger push that Ryan says she thinks is coming from all corners of the arts, as people are passionate to find ways to get their work out after being hampered for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody is committed to doing whatever it takes to share their passion. And we're going to see that this summer, I think," Ryan said.

"Every aspect of the arts is going to explode, and I think it's percolating right now."