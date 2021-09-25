Douglas Cardinal multimedia exhibit showcases Indigenous architecture

World-renowned architect Douglas Cardinal was in Edmonton on Friday to share a glimpse of his multimedia art exhibition that brings together the past, present and future of the Indigenous experience.

Unceded: Voices of the Land showcases the work of 18 different Indigenous architects from across North America.

"I think it'll be an opportunity for people to see our Indigenous culture, experience it and I feel help to have better communication between our two peoples here," said Cardinal who spoke to invited guests at the recently restored and historically designated Pendennis Building on Jasper Avenue.

The exhibit, which debuted in Venice in 2018 was housed at the Venice Architecture Biennale. Most recently it concluded a showing at the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa in February 2021.

Its next stop will be at the Pendennis Building on March 20, 2022.

Unceded: Voices of the Land is an immersive, interactive exhibit that shows the unique perspectives Indigenous architects bring to their work.

"We are thrilled to host the Unceded:Voices of the Land exhibit by world-renowned architect Douglas Cardinal as it debuts here in his home province," said Lorraine Bodnarek, co-owner of the Pendennis Hotel Development.

"We do believe it will be hugely educational. I hope that everyone who experiences it, will learn more about the history of the Indigenous people," she said.

A view of one of the curvilinear screens showcasing part of the exhibit. (Jamie McCannel/CBC) The exhibition is described as a visual extravaganza.

Videos are projected onto curved walls and consist of natural imagery, from deep, lush forests, to Indigenous drummers taking part in ceremonial songs.

"It's an interactive immersive exhibit so you really get pulled into the exhibit itself," said Louis Cardinal, the Edmonton co-lead for Unceded in Edmonton.

"It's filled with sound, sight, stories, wonderful things like that," he added.

The core of the presentation is about stories, and how stories link people together and link people to places as well as spirits in the Indigenous world.

"18 architects, all Indigenous, all with unique stories but with the commonality of how they applied their Indigenous world view and culture into their architecture, into their art of making buildings and spaces," Cardinal added.

Born in Calgary in 1934, Douglas Cardinal started his architectual career designing buildings in Alberta —projects like the Telus World of Science building, and St. Albert's city hall.

He would go on to create the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec facing Parliament Hill, along with many other projects across North America.

Bringing this exhibition to Edmonton though, is something special, he said.

"I am absolutely in love with my culture, totally," said Douglas Cardinal at the podium.

"I want to share that love with everyone that I can.