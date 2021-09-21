Alberta man who lost wife, toddler in double homicide calls for changes to sex-offender laws

Cody McConnell blames the justice system for the death of his wife and son.

Mchale Busch, 24, and her 16-month-old son, Noah McConnell, of Hinton, Alta., 290 kilometres west of Edmonton, were killed last week.

Their bodies were found in the Hinton area on Friday, a day after mother and son were reported missing.

"I just really want to make a change here because I feel like this should never, ever happen to any other family again," McConnell said in an interview outside the Edson courthouse on Tuesday.

"It's unfair. My 16-month-old boy is ripped away from me, and my beautiful wife."

Robert Keith Major, a convicted sex offender arrested Friday, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

RCMP said Major, 53, lived in the same apartment complex as Busch and her son.

No other connection has been identified between the victims and their accused killer.

Major was the subject of a public warning when he was released into the Edmonton community in 2017.

At the time, the Edmonton Police Service said he would be living in the Edmonton area. Police said they had reasonable grounds to believe Major would commit another sexual offence against a female, including children, while in the community.

Cody McConnell says he believes the killing of his wife and son could have been prevented. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

McConnell said he, his wife and their son had recently moved in to the apartment building and had no idea of Major's criminal history.

The National Sex Offender Registry Database allows police to conduct searches based on information that has been collected and registered. Managed by the RCMP, it includes personal details on registered sex offenders, including where they live.

Police agencies can access the database, but members of the public cannot.

McConnell said the database should be accessible to the public, especially if the offender is deemed likely to re-offend.

He also wants changes to rental laws to ensure tenants know if there is a registered sex offender in their building.

He wants legislative changes in his son's name.

"My family ended up in harm's way for no reason," he said. "Nobody was there to protect us.

"That is why we want Noah's law."

Hundreds of people gathered outside the provincial courthouse in Edson, Alta., Tuesday to show solidarity with McConnell and his relatives, including his biological mother and adoptive mother.

Many in the crowd were McConnell's fellow workers from Midwest Pipelines.

Next court appearance Oct. 20

Major was scheduled for a bail hearing and the family had been told his case would be heard in Edson.

The hearing was instead held in Hinton, 90 kilometres west of Edson. The family and the media had not been informed of the last-minute change.

Major was denied bail. His next appearance is Oct. 20 in Hinton.

In Edson, the crowd fell silent as McConnell, flanked by friends and relatives, walked toward the courthouse, where he thanked supporters and urged legislators to change the way sex offenders are tracked.

He struggled to speak through tears as he spoke his wife and child.

"They changed my life," he said.

"They made me whole when I was broken and now they're gone because the justice system is broken, and all I want to do is make the change that will help other families so they never have to experience the loss of a child, the loss of their wife to such inhumane things."