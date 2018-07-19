Driver, 60, charged for 'intentionally' hitting 85-year-old pedestrian known to her

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault after an 85-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle Wednesday at a west Edmonton KFC restaurant.

The driver and the victim "are known to one another," police said in a news release Thursday.

Police allege Donna Elder "intentionally" drove a 2007 Toyota RAV4 into the 85-year-old pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The older woman remains in critical condition in hospital, police said.

Elder has been remanded until her next court appearance Monday.

The collision happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at a KFC restaurant in the Meadowlark Health and Shopping Centre, 156th Street and 87th Avenue.

Police said the 85-year-old woman was struck before the vehicle was driven through the front wall of the restaurant.

The SUV came to a stop in the restaurant's lobby.

Police said the older woman was found in "serious medical distress" on the ground.